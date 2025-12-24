ABSU flags 6th Schedule concerns amid Karbi Anglong unrest, blames policy failure

Kokrajhar, Dec 24: Amid continuing unrest in West Karbi Anglong district, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), on Wednesday, alleged that the violence is a result of flawed government policies and a failure to engage in timely dialogue.

ABSU president Dipen Boro said the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, introduced under the leadership of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and Assam’s first Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi, was intended to safeguard the identity and rights of tribal communities.

“Whenever the Sixth Schedule is compromised in the name of vote-bank politics, such incidents are bound to occur. This situation has arisen due to the government’s wrong principles. Had the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) taken appropriate steps in time, this tragedy could have been avoided,” Boro said at a press conference held at Bodofa House in Bagansali, Kokrajhar.

Boro added that the absence of dialogue between the government and stakeholders often leads to the escalation of conflicts.

“It is heartbreaking to witness such incidents in the state. Two protesters have lost their lives, and several police personnel were injured. We express our deep sorrow and stand in solidarity with the people of Karbi Anglong during this difficult time,” he said.

Boro also said that tribal bodies from Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) would work together to protect the identity of Sixth Schedule communities. He stressed that all protests must remain peaceful.

“Every protest should be democratic and non-violent. The Assam government and the Karbi Anglong administration should initiate talks at the earliest to find a lasting solution,” he said.

The unrest in West Karbi Anglong district escalated on December 22 following an arson attack on the residence of KAAC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang at Dongkamokam.

So far, according to official data, two persons were killed and at least 45 others, including 38 police

The protests were reportedly triggered by demands for the eviction of encroachers from tribal belts. Additional security forces were deployed in the region to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the government was working to restore normalcy through dialogue.