AASU submits memorandum to Assam Governor over Tezpur University deadlock

Guwahati, Dec 20: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and handed over a memorandum demanding steps to end the stalemate in Tezpur University.

The AASU apart from demanding action against controversial Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Singh, also demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the University. It also demanded that the Vice-Chancellor in-charge should be given the responsibility on a full-time basis.

The AASU delegation included its president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan and chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya.

The AASU has also sent a charter of demands to the Chief Minister.

The crisis at Tezpur University escalated further on Dec 15 as students and teachers began a nine-hour-long hunger strike demanding an immediate response from the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) and decisive action against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

Opposition parties have earlier demanded a time-bound CBI inquiry, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged dialogue instead of agitation.

Unrest has gripped the campus since mid-September, with students alleging that Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and university authorities failed to accord due respect to singer Zubeen Garg during the state’s mourning period following his death.