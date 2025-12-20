87 years of service to the nation
Assam

AASU submits memorandum to Assam Governor over Tezpur University deadlock

The All Assam Students’ Union met Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, demanding action against Tezpur University Vice-Chancellor, and a probe into irregularities

By The Assam Tribune
A file image of protests in Tezpur University

Guwahati, Dec 20: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) today called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya and handed over a memorandum demanding steps to end the stalemate in Tezpur University.

The AASU apart from demanding action against controversial Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Singh, also demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the University. It also demanded that the Vice-Chancellor in-charge should be given the responsibility on a full-time basis.

The AASU delegation included its president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan and chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya.

The AASU has also sent a charter of demands to the Chief Minister.

The crisis at Tezpur University escalated further on Dec 15 as students and teachers began a nine-hour-long hunger strike demanding an immediate response from the Union Ministry of Education (MoE) and decisive action against Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh.

Opposition parties have earlier demanded a time-bound CBI inquiry, while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged dialogue instead of agitation.

Unrest has gripped the campus since mid-September, with students alleging that Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and university authorities failed to accord due respect to singer Zubeen Garg during the state’s mourning period following his death.

