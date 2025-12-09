Opposition seeks time-bound CBI inquiry into Tezpur University allegations

Guwahati, Dec 9: Leader of Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, on Monday demanded a CBI investigation into what he described as “criminal misconduct by public servants” at Tezpur University.

A delegation of the Assam Congress Legislature Party (CLP), led by Saikia, submitted a memorandum to the head of the CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Guwahati seeking an independent probe into alleged financial, administrative, and statutory irregularities at the university.

In the memorandum, Saikia said the request was made in the interest of transparency, public accountability, and protection of public funds.

He stated that multiple allegations against the university administration have surfaced over the past several years and have been raised by students, faculty bodies, staff associations, and through responses obtained under the Right to Information Act.

Clarifying his stand, Saikia said he was not accusing anyone of guilt but was seeking an “unbiased verification by a competent investigating authority.”

The memorandum also referred to a written assurance issued by the Ministry of Education on December 6, stating that former Vice Chancellor Prof Shambhu Nath Singh would no longer administer the university and that a formal inquiry would be initiated.

Saikia maintained that only an independent and impartial investigation could establish the truth. He urged the CBI to conduct a time-bound probe into the alleged irregularities.

He further sought scrutiny of procurement records, tender documents, and financial transactions of the university over the past several years. He also called for verification of an RTI-related claim that key documents related to the Vice Chancellor’s appointment and qualifications were “not available in the office.”

Emphasising the importance of Tezpur University for the region and the scale of public funds involved, Saikia said an independent investigation was essential to restore the institution’s credibility.



