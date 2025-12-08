Tezpur University agitators vow shutdown until Centre confirms VC’s removal

Tezpur Dec 8: Agitators at Tezpur University on Sunday vowed to enforce a shutdown at the institution, which has been witnessing protests since mid-September against alleged irregularities by Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, till a formal communication from the Centre regarding the VC’s removal is received.





The campus on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Sonitpur district witnessed high-voltage drama from Saturday afternoon till early on Sunday as a top delegation from the Union Education Ministry, led by Secretary Vineet Joshi, could not leave the premises around midnight and was stuck inside their vehicles for more than three hours.





The team was allowed to leave post midnight following a written assurance on a blank paper by the Department of Higher Education’s Joint Secretary Saumya Gupta, who was part of the delegation.





The hand-written assurance, said that VC Singh will not administer the central varsity till a “strict and time-bound inquiry against him” is completed.





Students, teachers and non-teaching staffs, under the aegis of a joint platform Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), have been protesting against the VC since mid-September over alleged corruption and other irregularities committed by him, and demanded his removal along with an inquiry against his actions.





The TUUF expressed disappointment that even after 79 consecutive days of peaceful protests, no concrete resolution or actionable assurance had been provided to remove the VC.





“The students, faculty and non-teaching staffers are going for a complete non-compliance and non-cooperation until a concrete agreement is officially received. After 79 days of sustained agitation, the fraternity remains resolute, awaiting the MoE’s formal confirmation,” TUUF said in a statement.





It acknowledged receiving the informal written communication from the MoE team, indicating that an inquiry will be initiated into the allegations concerning the VC.





“Students view this as a preliminary step, but emphasise that the protest will continue until an official, formal notification is issued and concrete action follows,” TUUF said.





The students of this central university have enforced a complete shutdown of all activities, including those related to academics, on the campus since November 29 for an indefinite period, forcing the administration to cancel all end-term examinations.





The MoE’s handwritten assurance, which facilitated their exit from the campus early on Sunday, highlighted that it had a joint meeting with the agitators and there were “multiple issues” with the governance style of the VC.





“Allegations were heard and discussed. The deptt of educn (sic) is committed to initiate a strict and time bound inquiry against him and during the pendancy (sic) of the same he will not be administering the university,” Gupta wrote in her assurance, given on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE).





She also said in the assurance note that till further decision is taken, status quo be maintained.





The three-member team, comprising UGC acting Chairman Joshi, Gupta and another Joint Secretary Armstrong Pame, along with top police and civil administration officials of Sonitpur district, reached the TU campus on Saturday afternoon to meet the agitators, but were blocked at the main gate by the agitators.





The Registrar in-charge of the university, Chandan Goswami, said that the central team could exit the premises, after a written assurance was provided to the agitators.





Police reinforcements were deployed at the gate since Saturday evening as the protesters raised slogans against the vice-chancellor and sought ‘azadi’ from him and his misrule.





To prevent the police contingent from entering the campus in order to rescue the visiting team, hundreds of agitating women sat on the road blocking the main entrance gate. The police visibly did not have any women contingent.





Speaking to reporters on the campus, Joshi said, “We came here to meet the students, teachers, staff members and understand their view of the recent developments. We had a fruitful discussion with them. They have given us their feedback.”





He said the ministry is processing all information and appropriate action will be taken, noting that two fact-finding inquiries had already been conducted. “Based on these, the Central government will take the matter forward. Whatever decision we take, I am sure it will be in the interest of the university,” Joshi said.





