24 Bangladesh nationals pushed back from Cachar; 61 sent back in a week

Guwahati, Sept 28: Continuing his “no tolerance” approach to illegal infiltration, Assam security forces apprehended 24 people from Bangladesh in Cachar and promptly pushed them back, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Informing the action via a social media post on Saturday night, Sarma asserted that those who entered India illegally would continue to be identified and sent back.

“Assam is always at the service of lost travellers who mistake our state for their own and will send them back promptly to their motherland, Bangladesh,” he wrote.

Tweaking lines from a Hindi song, he added, “‘Ghar laut ja pardesi, tera desh tujhe pukaare re’ (Return home, foreigner, your country is calling you). Adios lost travellers!”

The pushback comes just a week after 37 alleged infiltrators were returned from an undisclosed location along the Assam-Bangladesh border.

According to officials, nearly 500 alleged illegal Bangladeshi entrants have been sent back in recent months.

Sarma said the state government remains committed to an infiltration-free Assam, with at least 35–40 people being “pushed back” every week.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has also intensified vigil along the 1,885-km India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, particularly after disturbances began in the neighbouring country last year.

Earlier, on September 18, Cachar police intercepted 10 Rohingya migrants—including women and children—near Tarapur in Silchar, reportedly attempting to cross into Bangladesh.

On August 30, the Assam government’s newly adopted “pushback” policy marked over 450 such cases, with police returning 33 alleged infiltrators.

PTI