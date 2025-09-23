Assam continues zero-tolerance policy, pushes back 37 infiltrators from Bangladesh

Guwahati, Sept 23: In a fresh move intensifying Assam’s hardline stance against illegal infiltration, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, announced that 37 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, including women and children, were pushed back across the international border.

“Good bye infiltrators; your time’s up in Assam! 37 uninvited guests have been pushed back to their own homeland in Bangladesh from the Sribhumi sector. Just letting you all know in advance—All unwanted guests will be treated with the same gesture.”

Though the exact timing of the operation was not disclosed, Sarma said such push-back measures have become a routine part of his administration’s campaign to keep Assam infiltration-free.

He had earlier claimed that each week, 35 to 40 infiltrators are intercepted and immediately escorted across the border, bypassing the lengthy process of legal deportation.

Sarma stressed that his government is taking additional measures to ensure vigilance, noting that a few infiltrators may evade capture.

He linked the increasing attempts to cross into Assam to worsening poverty and political instability in the neighbouring country after the recent change of government there.

According to the Chief Minister, the majority of those attempting to enter Assam illegally belong to the Muslim community, seeking jobs and livelihood.

“We will continue our operations. Assam cannot and will not become a safe haven for infiltrators,” Sarma had declared earlier.

Earlier on September 18, the Cachar Police had intercepted 10 Rohingya migrants, including women and children, from the Tarapur area of Silchar while reportedly attempting to cross over to Bangladesh.

On August 30, the Assam Government’s newly adopted “pushback” policy crossed the 450 mark, with police sending back 33 alleged infiltrators to Bangladesh.