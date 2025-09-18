Cachar police detain 10 Rohingyas attempting to cross into Bangladesh

Silchar, September 18: The Cachar Police recently intercepted 10 Rohingya migrants, including women and children, from the Tarapur area of Silchar while reportedly attempting to cross over to Bangladesh.

The group had allegedly travelled from Hyderabad before reaching the border district and according to the police, locals in Tarapur grew suspicious of the group’s movements before alerting the authorities.

Acting swiftly, police detained them and later identified the individuals as Myanmar nationals who had illegally entered India more than a decade ago.

A senior Cachar Police official, speaking to The Assam Tribune on Wednesday, said the group was detained from an abandoned building in Tarapur.

“As per preliminary investigation, the detainees are Rohingya migrants who had entered India years ago. We are verifying their travel route and also investigating whether any local agents or networks facilitated their movement,” the official said.

Officials further revealed that the group had been residing in different parts of India since their entry and had recently gathered in Silchar, allegedly with the intention of crossing the international border into Bangladesh.

During interrogation, some detainees were found carrying documents issued from refugee camps in Bangladesh, further complicating the investigation into their movements.

The matter is now under detailed investigation, with police probing potential links to organised trafficking or smuggling networks operating in the region.

The detention comes amid heightened vigilance along Assam’s border districts, where security forces have been instructed to remain alert against infiltration attempts and illegal cross-border movement.

Officials confirmed that further questioning of the detainees is underway, and appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings.