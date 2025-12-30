2026 Assam polls: BJP to announce candidates in Feb; eyes 5–6 seats in BTC

Baksa, Dec 30: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s one-day visit to Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, said the BJP is ready for the 2026 Assembly elections and will announce its candidates in the first or second week of February.

Addressing the press at Salbari in the Bodoland Territorial Region’s Baksa district, Sarma said the party was confident of contesting the polls together with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners and expressed optimism about forming the next government in Assam.

“We will announce party candidates in the first or second week of February. We will contest the 2026 elections together with our allies. This year, I am hopeful the BJP will form a government that will take Assam forward,” he said.

The Chief Minister indicated that seat-sharing talks within the NDA are still evolving, particularly in the BTR.

Referring to the Sixth Schedule region, he said the BJP currently sees the possibility of contesting five to six constituencies, with final numbers to be decided after discussions with alliance partners.

“The BJP is in a position to contest five to six constituencies in the BTC. If a friendship or coalition materialises, the scenario may change. Based on our organisational strength, we should be able to secure five to six seats even in a coalition. The rest will depend on discussions that are yet to take place,” Sarma said.

He also acknowledged the complexity of alliance dynamics in the region, noting that while partners are aligned in Dispur, the situation differs in Bodoland.

“The environment in BTC and Dispur is different. We are together in Dispur, but in BTC, the BPF and UPPL are operating separately,” he added.

His remarks come amid indications of strain with NDA ally United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL). Despite having a minister in the Assam cabinet, the UPPL on December 10 said it was considering contesting the 2026 Assembly elections independently, citing expansion of its organisational base in the region.

Meanwhile, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) chief and incumbent council CEM Hagrama Mohilary has signalled willingness to align with the NDA. He recently said the BPF is aiming to contest at least 15 Assembly seats and is open to a coalition with the BJP-led alliance.

Reflecting briefly on the year gone by, Sarma described 2025 as “a year of contrasts” for Assam. “The year had two facets. It filled us with immense grief with the loss of Zubeen Garg,” he said.

He added that while the government carried out significant work during the year, the historic Brindavani Bastra agreement marked a major cultural milestone.

“The bastra that Assamese people could not see for 600 years will now be visible to them,” the Chief Minister said.