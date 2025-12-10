UPPL leader targets Hagrama; alleges political misuse of Kokrajhar vandalism

Chirang, Dec 10: Senior United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader and former Executive Member Ranjit Basumatary launched a sharp attack on Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary and openly questioned the political role of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the formation of the new council.

Basumatary shared his remarks on the sidelines of a crucial UPPL meeting held in connection with the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, at the party’s district office in Kajalgaon, on Wednesday.

Launching a direct political assault on Mohilary, Basumatary said, “Hagrama is making reckless statements only to save his political seat. His desperation shows that he is scared of the upcoming elections.”

Basumatary was reacting to the November-29 vandalism at the BTC Secretariat in Kokrajhar, which erupted during a protest against the alleged “dilution” of ST status in the wake of the government's group of ministers' (GoM) report.

The former Executive Member said the episode was being deliberately politicised and that UPPL has no role in it.

“The Kokrajhar Secretariat incident should never have occurred. The students protested independently and the UPPL had no role in it. Yet attempts are being made to falsely drag the party into the episode, with Hagrama now trying to blame the UPPL and the ABSU. This is being viewed as a calculated bid for political gain. The people will give their response at the polls,” he asserted.

Strongly reacting to Hagrama’s reported remarks on U G Brahma, Basumatary said, “UG Brahma is not an underground leader. He is a Cabinet Minister. If Hagrama cannot respect him, it clearly reflects his mindset and political arrogance.”

Basumatary also alleged that the present BJP–BPF equation is "purely opportunistic" and claimed that the BTC government is surviving only due to support from the BJP.

“It is on BJP's oxygen that the BPF managed to form the government in BTC. Without BJP’s backing, this government would not last even a day,” he said.

He further alleged that attempts were being made to divide the state politically. “There is a deliberate effort to create a divided state. UPPL will strongly oppose any such conspiracy,” he added.

Expressing growing dissatisfaction with the Saffron party, Basumatary added, “UPPL is not happy with the political game the BJP is playing. We are closely observing every move. They speak differently in public and act differently in reality.”

On the future of any alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the 2026 polls, he maintained uncertainty. “Whether there will be an alliance with BJP or not will be revealed in the coming days. Time will decide everything,” he said.

Outlining UPPL’s poll blueprint, Basumatary said, “Elections are likely to be held in March or April. Across five districts, we have divided our structure into four organisational branches and identified 15 key constituencies. Our target is to win all 15 seats."