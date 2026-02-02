As polls near, seat-sharing arithmetic dominates Assam's political camps

Guwahati, Feb 2: With barely a month left for the Assam Assembly elections, seat-sharing negotiations have emerged as the central political battleground, shaping strategies across both the ruling and Opposition camps.

While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is working to maintain cohesion among its partners, the Opposition, under the Asom Sonmilito Morcha, continues to race against time to stitch together a united front to challenge the ruling dispensation.

In the Opposition camp, the Congress, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal have intensified discussions to finalise an alliance framework.

The talks are aimed at forging unity to take on the BJP-led government, but negotiations, particularly over seat-sharing, remain delicate.

Following a meeting with Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Sunday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi held a separate round of discussions with AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, signalling a renewed push to consolidate the Opposition alliance.

Terming the talks “positive”, Lurinjyoti, on Monday, said most outstanding issues were close to resolution, with clarity expected after a few more meetings.

“A few points still need discussion, but the overall framework is moving towards a settlement. The talks have reached the final stage, and clarity is likely within this week,” he said.

On the sensitive issue of seat-sharing, the AJP chief declined to reveal specifics, saying discussions were still underway.

“We have placed our demand for a certain number of seats, and the Congress has shown willingness to accommodate. Once finalised, the arrangement will be made public. I believe the final outcome will offer a strong alternative to the electorate,” he added.

The urgency of the talks is underscored by Raijor Dal setting January 31 as the deadline for the Congress to finalise seat-sharing among Opposition partners.

Reports suggest the Congress has offered Raijor Dal three Assembly seats, namely Sivasagar, Sissiborgaon, and Manas - an offer that has reportedly triggered discontent within the regional party.

Even as the Opposition navigates internal negotiations, signs of unease have also surfaced within the ruling NDA.

Reports of friction between the BJP and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), have emerged after AGP workers in several constituencies demanded that the party contest more seats independently.

Dismissing speculation of any rift, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Monday, asserted that the alliance remains intact.

“BJP and AGP are the same. There is no difference between us. Whether BJP wins or AGP wins, the Chief Minister will be from the BJP. Our common goal is to bring back the NDA government in Assam,” Sarma said on the sidelines of an event in Dimoria.

As the electoral countdown gathers pace, seat-sharing remains the decisive variable that could shape Assam’s political outcome.