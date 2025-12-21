‘You visited party office, why not Zubeen Kshetra?’: Gogoi hits out at PM Modi

Guwahati, Dec 21: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of ignoring the late Assamese cultural icon Zubeen Garg during just-concluded two-day visit to Assam.

Addressing a gathering in Majuli on Sunday, Gogoi said the Prime Minister, despite attending multiple programmes and political events, did not utter a single word about Garg, whose death had triggered widespread public outrage and demands for justice across the state.

“Lakhs of Assamese people came out demanding justice for Zubeen da. You were in Assam for two days, yet you did not find time to visit Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur. You could visit party headquarters, but you could not spare a moment for a place that holds deep emotional value for the people of Assam,” Gogoi said.

He further questioned why the Prime Minister failed to even acknowledge Garg in his speeches.

“You criticised the Congress, and we endured that. But not a single word on justice for Zubeen da? This silence is painful,” he added.

The Congress leader also raised questions about the role of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who accompanied the Prime Minister during the visit.

“Why didn’t the Chief Minister remind the Prime Minister to speak about Zubeen da? Who advised that his name should not be mentioned? Who drafted the speech?” Gogoi asked.

Contrasting Modi’s visit with that of Congress leaders, Gogoi said Rahul Gandhi had personally visited Zubeen Khetra, met the family and demanded justice.

He also noted that Sonia Gandhi had written a condolence letter to Garg’s family, including his wife Garima Saikia Garg.

Calling Garg “the voice of Assam,” Gogoi said "ignoring him was not merely a personal slight but an insult" to the collective sentiments of the Assamese people.

“The place Zubeen da holds in our hearts is unmatched. Such neglect amounts to disrespecting the entire Assamese community,” he said.

Reiterating public demands, Gogoi said the people of Assam want justice for Garg and have been calling for him to be posthumously honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

“In that context, this kind of apathy from the Prime Minister is completely unacceptable,” he added.