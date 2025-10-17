Rahul Gandhi Visits Zubeen Garg’s Samadhi, Calls for Transparent Probe

Guwahati, Oct 17: Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited the samadhi of late Assamese music icon Zubeen Garg at Sonapur, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Friday.

Gandhi offered floral tributes at the site before proceeding to the late singer’s residence, where he met Garg’s family members and conveyed his condolences.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Gandhi reflected on Garg’s towering legacy and the grief of his family. “I told the family that I would have liked to come under happier circumstances,” he said.

Sharing a personal recollection, Gandhi remarked, “When I was 17, during a mountaineering course in Sikkim, I would see Mount Kanchenjunga every day, it is honest, transparent, unshakable, and beautiful. Today, when Gaurav ji mentioned that Zubeen ji said he was Kanchenjunga, I immediately felt the connection. He truly was honest, transparent, steady, and beautiful.”

Expressing admiration for Garg’s upbringing and family values, Gandhi said, “I told Zubeen ji’s father that his wisdom and support gave Assam a voice through his son. We thank the family and Zubeen Garg for what they have done, not just for Assam but for the whole country.”

Calling for clarity and justice, Gandhi added, “The family told me they only want the truth to come out. It is the government’s duty to investigate quickly and transparently, and to tell them exactly what happened in Singapore. We stand with them in their grief and are ready to help in any way possible. My condolences to the people of Assam, I stand with you.”

Reacting to Gandhi’s visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was “better late than never.”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Sarma remarked, “Rahul Gandhi’s visit comes 28 days after Zubeen Garg’s death, but it is still better late than never.”

He added that the government welcomed the gesture. “We had expected a senior Congress leader like Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present during the cremation. But as Rahul Gandhi has now come to pay tribute, we welcome his visit,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also drew a comparison to a past instance, saying, “During Bhupen Hazarika’s death, no senior Congress leader came. This time, at least someone has come, even if it’s after 28 days. The Congress clock always runs late, but it’s better late than never.”

With inputs from PTI