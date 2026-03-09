Four minors held for assault on Manipur woman near Delhi's Saket Court

New Delhi, Mar 9: Four minors were apprehended on Monday in connection with the alleged assault on a woman from Manipur when she objected to harassment by a group of men at a park in south Delhi.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the woman from Manipur and her third-gender friend from Assam were allegedly assaulted after objecting to harassment by a group of men near a park close to the Saket District Court complex in Delhi on Sunday evening.

According to preliminary information, the two were taking a walk in the park when a group of men allegedly passed remarks directed at them.

Police said the situation escalated after one of the victims objected to the comments. “When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out and the accused allegedly assaulted her,” a police officer said.

The woman sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.

Police said a team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and contacted the victim. “Teams are in constant touch with her, and further action will be taken based on her statement,” the officer said.

Sources said efforts are underway to identify and trace the accused persons involved in the assault and that the victims had also faced similar verbal harassment in the area on previous occasions.

The incident has drawn condemnation from several quarters, including leaders from the Northeast.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma expressed anger over repeated attacks on people from the region and urged authorities to take strict action.

In a post on the microblogging platform, tagging Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Sangma wrote, “Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action.”





The incident adds to a series of recent cases in which people from the Northeast have reported racial discrimination in other parts of the country. In February, Delhi Police arrested a married couple after three women from Arunachal Pradesh filed an FIR against them alleging racial abuse and intimidation.

Identified as Ruby Jain and her husband Harsh Jain, the couple was taken into custody following an investigation into the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

With inputs from PTI