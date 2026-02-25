Couple arrested for racial abuse of Arunachal neighbours in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25: The Delhi Police has arrested a married couple in connection with an alleged case of racial abuse and use of derogatory language against three women from the Northeast in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday.

Ruby Jain and her husband, Harsh, were taken into custody following an investigation in the FIR registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station.

According to police, Jain allegedly hurled abusive and racially charged remarks at three women from Arunachal Pradesh during an altercation over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

Initially, the case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges of criminal intimidation, insulting the modesty of a woman, and promoting enmity between groups.

Subsequently, provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were also invoked.

“The investigation has now been entrusted to an ACP-rank officer after the SC/ST Act was added and is being closely supervised by senior officials,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Police further stated that the role of a male accused named in the FIR is also under examination.

The arrest follows scrutiny of video recordings and witness statements, which allegedly indicated that racially offensive remarks were made during the confrontation.

On February 20, following a dispute over repair work at their rented flat, the neighbours reportedly called the women "dhandhewali (sex worker)". The women had engaged an electrician at their fourth-floor flat to install an air conditioner.

According to the police, dust and debris from the drilling work fell on the floor below, triggering objections from neighbours, after which the situation quickly escalated.





With inputs from agencies