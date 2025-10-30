Tea-lunch swap likely for Guwahati’s first Test to counter early sunset

New Delhi, Oct 30: The second Test between India and South Africa, scheduled to be played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium from November 22, may feature a swap in the usual breaks.

According to reports, the match may see tea taken after the first session and lunch during the second to offset early sunsets in eastern India’s winter.

Unlike most Test matches in India, which start at 9.30 am and end at 4.30 pm, play in Guwahati will begin at 9 am and conclude by 4 pm.

“There is a possibility that the first break will be the tea break from 11 am to 11.20 am, while lunch could be taken from 1.20 pm to 2 pm. The post-tea session will then run from 2 pm to 4 pm. In Guwahati, the sun usually sets around 4.15 pm. Swapping breaks is one of the options being considered for the playing conditions,” a BCCI source said on condition of anonymity.

An Assam Cricket Association (ACA) official said the association has not yet received an official notification from the BCCI regarding the change.

“We can confirm that Assam’s home Ranji Trophy matches start at 8.45 am and end at 3.45 pm, with the first break for lunch at 11.15 am,” the official said.

The upcoming Test marks a historic milestone for Assam cricket, as it will be the first-ever Test hosted in Guwahati, 42 years after the city staged its maiden international match.

On December 17, 1983, Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium hosted an ODI between India and the West Indies, marking the city’s entry into international cricket.

With Guwahati now joining the ranks of India’s elite Test venues, former cricketers, curators, ground staff, and fans have expressed excitement over the development, calling it long-overdue recognition of the city’s growing cricketing stature.

