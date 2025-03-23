Guwahati to host its first ever test cricket match in November

Guwahati, Mar 23: In a historic moment for Assam cricket, Guwahati has been officially designated as a Test match venue, 42 years after hosting its first international cricket match. The city will host the India versus South Africa Test from November 22 to 26 later this year, marking a significant milestone for the sport in the region.

Former cricketers, curators, ground staff, and fans have expressed their excitement over this development, with many considering it a long-awaited recognition of Guwahati’s growing cricketing infrastructure.

Former Assam captain and wicket keeper-batter Syed Zakaria Zuffri hailed the decision, describing it as an exciting moment for the state. “Hosting a Test match is a great achievement. We must extend our gratitude to BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia for his instrumental role, not only in securing Test status for Guwahati but also in leading the development of cricket infrastructure in Assam,” Zuffri told The Assam Tribune.

“As former cricketers and passionate fans, we have always dreamt of witnessing a Test match here. I am hopeful for an enthralling contest in Guwahati,” he added.

Highlighting the improved facilities, Zuffri noted, “Guwahati can now host at least three BCCI-conducted tournaments simultaneously, which is a significant boost for our players.”

Former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Ghosh, who has served as a fielding coach for multiple teams, including the senior Indian women’s team and the Under-19 World Cup-winning side, also termed the development ‘historic’.

“It is a fantastic feeling. We all grew up playing red-ball cricket, aspiring to play in the Ranji Trophy. I had the opportunity to watch Test matches in different venues across the country. Now, having a Test match played here in Guwahati, under the leadership of BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, is truly special. I am certain many senior players and ardent Test cricket fans will turn up in the stands to witness this momentous occasion,” Ghosh said.

He also stressed the importance of inspiring young cricketers. “School and club players should be encouraged to witness Test cricket live.”

Bibhash Talukdar, chief curator at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, expressed his delight at the announcement. “This is a fantastic development for all of us. Our cricket infrastructure has grown immensely over the years, and we are looking forward to hosting a great Test match.

“While we always give equal importance to pitch preparation for every match, a Test match brings additional pressure. However, with the support of everyone and with BCCI Chief Curator Ashish Bhowmick guiding us, we are confident of delivering a top-class playing surface,” Talukdar added.

It was on December 17 in 1983 when India played against West Indies at the Nehru Stadium, which was Guwahati’s first international cricket match.

With Guwahati now among India's elite Test venues, cricket enthusiasts across Assam eagerly await the historic five-day contest, which is set to further elevate the region's status in Indian cricket.












