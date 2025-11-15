Guwahati to host its first men’s test, match timings tweaked for early sunset

Guwahati, Nov 15: Assam is set to script cricketing history as it prepares to host Northeast India’s first-ever men’s Test match, with India taking on South Africa in the second Test of the series from November 22 at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Saturday.

After a meeting with the Bokakhat District Sports Association at Bokakhat Stadium, Saikia announced that the match will begin early at 9:00 AM and conclude by 4:00 PM to account for the region’s shorter winter daylight hours. In an unprecedented move in Test cricket, the traditional lunch and tea schedule will be reversed where players will take tea before lunch.

Detailing the timetable, Saikia said the first session will run from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a 20-minute tea break. The second session will continue from 11:20 AM to 1:20 PM, after which lunch will be served. He explained that Guwahati’s winter pattern of early sunrises and even earlier sunsets made the change both practical and necessary.

The decision to swap tea and lunch had earlier caused confusion when reports suggested that the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) had not received a formal intimation from the BCCI while discussions were still ongoing.

Saikia also highlighted Assam’s growing prominence in the cricketing landscape, noting that Guwahati has hosted IPL matches for three consecutive years. He added that the city is expected to host two to three more IPL games next year, continuing its role as a “second home ground” for the Rajasthan Royals.

The upcoming Test marks a significant milestone, placing Barsapara Stadium firmly among India’s Test venues and elevating Guwahati’s stature on the national cricket map.