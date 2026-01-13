BCB refuses to budge, presses ICC to move T20 World Cup matches out of India

Dhaka, Jan 13: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Tuesday, acknowledged the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) reluctance to shift Bangladesh’s matches out of India for the upcoming T20 World Cup but made it clear that it will not back down from its demand, citing security concerns for players and officials.

In a statement issued after a video conference with the ICC, the BCB said its position remains unchanged despite the world body requesting it to reconsider. The two sides, however, agreed to continue discussions in search of a possible solution.

“While the ICC highlighted that the tournament itinerary has already been announced and requested the BCB to reconsider its stance, the Board’s position remains unchanged. Both parties agreed that discussions will continue to explore possible solutions,” the BCB said.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on February 7, and with the fixtures already finalised, the ICC is understood to be unwilling to alter the schedule. Bangladesh are slated to play three league-stage matches in Kolkata and one in Mumbai.

The BCB has written to the ICC on multiple occasions, formally requesting that Bangladesh’s matches be relocated outside India due to security concerns.

However, the ICC’s risk assessment report does not flag any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team if it participates in the tournament in India.

“During the discussions, the BCB reaffirmed its position regarding the decision not to travel to India, citing security concerns. The Board also reiterated its request for the ICC to consider relocating Bangladesh’s matches outside India,” the statement added.

The video conference was attended by BCB president Aminul Islam, chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, and other senior officials. The board reiterated that safeguarding the well-being of its players, officials, and staff remains its top priority.

The demand for relocation gained momentum after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its IPL 2026 roster following reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In response, the Bangladesh government subsequently banned the broadcast of the IPL in the country.

Within Bangladesh cricket, opinions have been divided. Former captain Tamim Iqbal and current Test skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto have urged caution, with Tamim warning that decisions taken now could have long-term repercussions.

Shanto has also spoken about the psychological stress players are experiencing at the prospect of missing a World Cup.

However, the Bangladesh government has taken a firm stance. Sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul has repeatedly stated that Bangladesh will not budge from its demand and has insisted that the country’s matches be relocated, preferably to co-host Sri Lanka.

PTI