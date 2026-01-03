BCCI asks KKR to release Mustafizur, amid India-Bangladesh strain

Guwahati, Jan 3: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from its squad ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), citing the growing strain in bilateral ties between the two countries.

KKR had acquired the services of the 30-year-old left-arm fast bowler for Rs 9.20 crore, significantly above his base price of Rs 2 crore, following an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the players’ auction held last month.

The BCCI has clarified that the franchise will be permitted to name a replacement player, if required.

“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement, if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said on Saturday.

When asked about the reason behind the decision, Saikia said, “Because of recent developments all across.”

Pressure had been mounting on the BCCI over the participation of the Bangladesh cricketer in the IPL amid heightened tensions following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh and India’s expression of concern over the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country.









PTI