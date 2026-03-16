Restaurant body warns LPG shortage may shut Guwahati eateries soon

Guwahati, March 16: Hotels and restaurants across Guwahati are staring at a possible shutdown within the next couple of days as a severe shortage of commercial cooking gas disrupts operations in the city’s food service sector.

The All Assam Restaurant Association (AARA), on Monday, warned that eateries are struggling to keep their kitchens running due to the disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club, AARA president and chef Atul Lahkar said the shortage has already begun affecting daily operations, forcing several establishments to scale down services or shut temporarily.

“It has been a week since the supply of commercial cylinders stopped. We cannot run hotels and restaurants without cooking gas. On Sunday, I cooked food using firewood,” Lahkar said.

According to the association, many roadside food stalls in the city have already shut down as they are unable to procure cylinders.

Lahkar said Guwahati has nearly 7,000 small and large hotels and restaurants, supporting the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

“Many people are associated with the hotel and restaurant sector for their livelihood. The Assam government and the Chief Minister should take this issue seriously,” Lahkar said.

With supplies drying up, several small hotels have resorted to cooking with firewood as an emergency measure.

Many restaurants have also stopped accepting online orders and are preparing only limited food items to conserve gas.

“If the supply of cylinders is not restored, restaurants will have to shut down within the next couple of days,” Lahkar said.

The association claimed that the shortage has already forced a number of eateries to close down, while others are struggling to continue operations.

Alleging black marketing, Lahkar said commercial LPG cylinders are being sold for as much as Rs 4,000 in the unofficial market.

Restaurant operators say they have limited alternatives to LPG because of safety restrictions. Most restaurant kitchens are located inside commercial buildings where the use of other fuels is not permitted.

“Due to safety concerns, we cannot use any alternative other than gas,” Lahkar said.

Lahkar added that large restaurants typically require 30–32 cylinders a month to operate, while smaller establishments need around 10–15 cylinders.

“In this crisis, if the government can at least supply 15 cylinders, we will be able to keep our restaurants running,” Lahkar said.

The situation has been further aggravated by the unavailability of commercial induction stoves in the market, making it difficult for restaurants to shift to alternative cooking systems.

The industry is also grappling with rising input costs. Lahkar said the price of commercial LPG cylinders has increased three times in the last two months alone, with each hike amounting to Rs 260.

“In the past two years, the prices of essential items have gone up by around 30%,” he said.