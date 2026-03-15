Demand for induction cooktops surge in Guwahati as LGP supply tightens

Guwahati, March 15: The shortage of LPG has led to a sudden spike in demand for electric cooking appliances across Guwahati.

Shops selling kitchen appliances witnessed heavy footfall throughout the day on Saturday with items such induction cooktops, rice cookers and electric kettles selling out quickly.

With reports of limited availability of cylinders and delays in LPG bookings, many households and small establishments in the city have started turning to induction cooktops as a substitute for traditional cooking gas.

According to traders of Guwahati, shops selling these items, especially induction cooktops, witnessed a rush of customers over the last four to five days.

Traders, who usually sold one or two induction cooktops daily, are now selling 20 to 40 pieces.

The situation on Saturday was particularly busy. A trader sold around 40 to 50 units of induction cooktops today.

“Shoppers are flocking to stores looking for induction stoves and compatible cookware, leading to a sharp spike in sales,” said a trader of Lakhtokia.

A trader in the Lakhtokia market said the sudden demand had caught many shop owners by surprise.

“Customers are coming from different parts of Guwahati and even nearby areas. Many of them say they are buying it because they are unsure when their next gas cylinder will arrive. This kind of sale usually happens only during festival seasons”, he said.

Another dealer in Fancy Bazar also mentioned about similar concerns, saying stocks are rapidly running out.

“We have very limited stock left. Even the distributors are struggling to supply more units because demand has shot up everywhere,” he said.

“People are not asking for specific brands anymore. They are buying whatever is available”, he added.

Consumers visiting the markets said they were compelled to look for alternatives due to uncertainty over LPG availability.

A resident of Beltola, who purchased an induction cooktop from Lakhtokia, said, “My gas cylinder is almost empty and the new booking is taking time. I cannot risk running out of cooking gas, so I bought an induction stove as a backup.”

Another customer from Maligaon said, “I never thought I would buy an induction cooktop, but with all the news about gas shortages, it feels safer to keep an alternative at home.”

Traders also said that if the LPG supply situation continues to remain uncertain, the demand for induction cooktops in Guwahati may increase further in the coming days.