PM Modi pitches connectivity push in Assam, targets Congress’ 'neglect'

Guwahati, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed connectivity and economic self-reliance at the heart of his address at the ‘Booth Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Khanapara, asserting that the Union Budget has prioritised Assam and the Northeast while accusing the Congress of decades of neglect.

Addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s booth-level functionaries on Saturday, Modi said the 2026-27 Budget seeks to strengthen the Northeast economically and expand infrastructure.

“After the national budget was passed, this is my first visit to Assam and the Northeast, which was always neglected by Congress. We are spiritually serving the Northeast. It is our Ashtalakshmi,” he said.

He claimed Assam would receive around Rs 50,000 crore this year, compared to about Rs 10,000 crore annually during Congress rule.

“In the past 11 years, Assam has received over Rs 5.5 lakh crore for various development projects,” he said, adding that nearly Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for highway and road projects alone to further boost connectivity.

Referring to his landing at the Emergency Landing Facility in Moran earlier in the day, he said, “A few hours ago, I landed at Moran’s highway, not runway. There was a time when Assam was known for poor roads and insecurity. That time has changed.”

Highlighting tourism and river connectivity, Modi said initiatives around the Brahmaputra would gain momentum, adding that the Centre aims to integrate infrastructure growth with employment generation across the region.

Launching a political attack, Modi alleged that the Northeast remained insecure during Congress rule and accused the Grand Old Party of corruption and failing to develop infrastructure.

“From Independence till 2014, Congress built only three bridges over the Brahmaputra. In 10-11 years, BJP has completed five major bridges,” he said.

He further alleged that Congress kept Assam trapped in conflict marked by “bombs, bullets, curfews and blockades.”

Calling BJP workers the “oxygen” of the party, he said, “The biggest qualification I have is that Narendra Modi is a worker of BJP,” and urged booth-level officers to safeguard every vote ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in his address, reiterated the focus on connectivity and industrial expansion, asserting that the BJP would return to power with a record mandate in 2026.

Sarma said the Centre had approved over Rs 18,000 crore for India’s first twin-tube underwater rail-cum-road tunnel project connecting Gohpur to Numaligarh, including a 15.79-km tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra.

He also cited improvements in highways and landing facilities, semiconductor and urea projects, and a proposed Rs 22,000 crore connectivity project expected to reduce travel time between Silchar, Umiam (Meghalaya) and Guwahati to around five hours.

Projecting the 2026 Assembly polls as crucial, Sarma said continued development, industrialisation and job creation were key to preventing migration and sustaining growth in the State.

While taking a dig at the recent controversy around Pakistan links to APCC chief Gaurav Gogoi, Chief Minister said “Our children has to be brought up in India, they don’t have ability to hold British passports, that’s why we have to build schools and colleges in the state to take Assam at the top”.

The rally marked a major mobilisation effort by the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections, with both leaders underscoring infrastructure expansion and economic transformation as central to their campaign pitch.

Modi reached the state on a day-long visit to inaugurate an emergency landing facility (ELF) at Moran in Dibrugarh district and launch projects worth over Rs 5,500 crore.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi made a historic landing aboard a C-130J aircraft at the Northeast’s first Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

After arriving at the Chabua airfield, he took off and landed at the newly built ELF at Moran, a 4.2 km reinforced stretch along National Highway 37.

In a social media post after the inauguration, Modi said, “It is a matter of immense pride that the Northeast gets an Emergency Landing Facility. From a strategic point of view and during times of natural disasters, this facility is of great importance.”

Later in Guwahati, the Prime Minister was welcomed with cultural performances representing Assam’s diverse communities and traditions during his day-long visit to the state, where Assembly polls are due in a few months.

Artists lined the route from Kamakhya Gate to Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, which Modi inaugurated along with several other projects. These included the unveiling of IIM Guwahati, inauguration of a high-tech data centre, and the new bridge over the Brahmaputra.

Modi also flagged off 225 electric buses under the PM eBus Sewa Scheme. Of these, 100 buses are for Guwahati, 50 each for Nagpur and Bhavnagar, and 25 for Chandigarh.

With inputs from PTI