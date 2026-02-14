PM Modi inaugurates NE’s first emergency landing facility in Assam’s Moran

Moran, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 4.2-km Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) at Moran in Assam’s Dibrugarh district — the first such facility in the northeast — arriving aboard an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft from the Chabua airbase on Saturday.

He also witnessed an aerial show featuring IAF's fighter jets and transport helicopters, which are engaged for emergency situations and responses, at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

In the over 20-minute aerial display, the IAF pilots displayed precision take-off and landing at the ELF on Moran Bypass.

A Sukhoi-30 MKI was the first jet to take-off, followed by a Rafale aircraft. IAF's 'workhorse' An-32 helicopter, designed for ferrying both cargo and passengers, performed a 'touch and go'.

A three-aircraft set each of Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale then roared over the Moran sky in quick succession.

While one Sukhoi-30 MKI and Rafale each of the formation landed at the ELF, the other jets performed overshoot during the display.

The indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) demonstrated Special Heli-Borne Operations (SHBO) by dropping off commandos at the airstrip.

Another set of ALHs demonstrated relief operations and medical evacuation procedure at the ELF.

The PM was received at the Chabua airfield by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier that it will be the first such "elaborate" exercise at an ELF, with around 16 aircraft participating.

''A warm welcome to Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Shri @narendramodi ji to the sacred land of Maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev,'' Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on a social media post.

The ELF, developed at a project cost of nearly Rs 100 crore, has been specially designed and constructed in coordination with the IAF to support landing and take-off of military and civil aircraft during emergencies, an official statement said.

This is the PM's third visit in three months to Assam, where assembly elections are due soon.

PTI