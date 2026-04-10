Tripura tribal polls: MHA clears 24 central force companies, intensify security

Agartala, April 10: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sanctioned 24 companies of central paramilitary forces for the upcoming elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), amid reported poll-related violence in the state.

According to officials, four companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have already arrived in Tripura.

“The MHA sanctioned 24 companies of central forces for the tribal council elections. Out of the 24 companies, four have already arrived in the state, while the remaining 20 companies will be reaching very shortly,” an official said on Friday.

One company of CAPF generally comprises 100 to 135 personnel.

The additional security deployment, including personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF), Special Security Group (SSG), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will be stationed in sensitive tribal-dominated regions ahead of polling for the 28-member tribal council.

This will supplement the 11,000 security personnel already deployed across the state for poll-related duties.

Security arrangements have been significantly tightened after authorities identified 311 of the total 1,257 polling booths as highly critical from a law-and-order perspective.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, while addressing campaign rallies in recent days, had said that violent incidents were reported from 40 locations across the state since the announcement of the elections.

Issuing a stern warning against electoral violence, Saha had said, “The government will not allow any force to capture the tribal council through violence, threats and intimidation.”

The April 12 election is being closely watched in Tripura’s political landscape, with tribal politics expected to play a decisive role in shaping the state’s future equations.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, Chief Minister Saha had unveiled the BJP’s manifesto for the TTAADC polls, promising a slew of measures aimed at tribal welfare and regional development, including recognition to Kokborok and other tribal languages, a masterplan for Khumulwng, and a medical college, among others if voted to power in the council.

Voting for the 28-member tribal council will be held on April 12, while counting is scheduled for April 17.

PTI