Tripura tribal council polls: BJP manifesto backs Kokborok, Khumulwng masterplan

Agartala, Apr 5: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday unveiled the BJP's manifesto for the April 12 polls to the tribal council, promising recognition to Kokborok language, a masterplan for headquarters Khumulwng, a football academy and a medical college.

Voting for the 28-member Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) will be held on April 12, and the counting is scheduled to take place on April 17.

Saha, speaking to the reporters at Khumulwng in West Tripura district, said there are allegations of corrupt practices in Tipra Motha-run TTADC, and the BJP will take action against "unethical practices" if voted to power in the tribal council.

In the manifesto, the party promised to rename TTAADC as Tripura Autonomous Territorial Council (TATC), give proper recognition to Kokborok and other tribal languages and take steps to preserve the customary laws and tradition of tribal societies.

The party also promised to set up a medical college, formulate a masterplan for Khumulwng, headquarters of the tribal council, extend Mukhya Mantri Rubber Mission to the region and establish a modern football academy.

The ruling party also promised skilling of tribal boys and girls to ensure they get jobs.

The chief minister said the BJP's goal is to speed up development in the tribal areas if the party is given a mandate to run the tribal council.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', praised the installation of solar panels in Reang refugee camps and the supply of drinking water in Jampai hills. We are always focused on development, be it plains or hills," he said.

Saha said the BJP, which is contesting all the 28 seats, will win the tribal council polls.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma and party vice president Rebati Tripura were also present during the event.

PTI