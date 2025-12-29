Tripura student murder: Tipra chief offers Rs 10 lakh for info on key accused

Agartala, Dec 29: Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Debbarma, on Monday, announced a Rs 10 lakh cash reward on information that will lead to the arrest of the main accused in the Anjel Chakma murder case.

Debbarma's announcement came days after the Uttarakhand Police declared a Rs 25,000 cash reward on information that will facilitate the arrest of the main accused in the murder case.

"I heard that the Uttarakhand government has declared Rs 25,000 on information leading to the arrest of the mastermind in the Anjel Chakma murder case. Is this the price for arresting the mastermind in the killing of Anjel Chakma, a final year student of MBA? I declare Rs 10 lakh to one who provides clues leading to the arrest of the person who had murdered Anjel Chakma. The amount will be paid from my own pocket. Don't make fun of us", Debbarma said in a video post.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Party (TMP)-run Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) also announced a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family members of the deceased, on Monday.

"As recommended by Bubagra (king) Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, chairman, ADC Administrative Reforms Committee (AARC), has decided to grant a financial compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the family of late Anjel Chakma to support his final rites," TTAADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Purna Chandra Jamatia wrote on Meta.

Twenty-four-year-old Anjel Chakma, an MBA student from Nandannagar in West Tripura district, was attacked by a group of six people when he objected to a racial slur at Dehradun on December 9, and he succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, called the killing of a Tripura student in Uttarakhand's Dehradun a "horrific hate crime", as he accused the ruling BJP of "normalising" hate.

"What happened to Anjel Chakma and his brother Michael in Dehradun is a horrific hate crime. Hate doesn't appear overnight. For years now, it is being fed daily, especially to our youth, through toxic content and irresponsible narratives. And it's being normalised by the hate-spewing leadership of the ruling BJP," he wrote on a social media.

Earlier on Sunday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami, has assured him to arrest all the accused persons responsible for the murder of a resident of the northeastern state in Dehradun.

Terming the incident as tragic and unexpected, Saha said Dhami has informed him that five accused persons have already been arrested in connection with the case, while another is on the run.

