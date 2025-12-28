Tripura student dies after racial knife attack in Dehradun, outrage grows

Agartala, Dec 28: A 24-year-old student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Thursday after battling for life for over two weeks following a brutal knife attack in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of students from the North East in other parts of the country.

Chakma, an MBA student, was allegedly attacked along with his younger brother on December 9 after they protested against racial slurs hurled at them. According to his brother, Michael, the assailants – allegedly in an inebriated condition – racially abused them before launching a violent assault.

Police sources said Angel was stabbed multiple times, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the Graphic Era Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Despite the sustained medical attention, he died on Thursday morning.

So far, the police have arrested five persons in connection with the case. They have been identified as Avinash Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khawas, Ayush Badoni, and Sumit. Investigation is on and efforts are under way to trace the prime accused, who is reportedly absconding.

Family sources said that Angel was a resident of Debrampara here and originally hailed from Pecharthal in North Tripura district, where his extended family lives. His mortal remains will be flown to Agartala before being taken to Debrampara and later to Pecharthal for the last rites.

Angel’s father is a BSF constable currently posted in Manipur. The family has demanded stringent punishment for all involved in the brutal assault, asserting that justice must not be delayed.

Meanwhile, the killing has drawn sharp condemnation from political leaders and student organisations. TIPRA Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma expressed deep grief, stating that while the world was celebrating Christmas, Tripura and the Chakma community lost Angel Chakma. He stressed that justice must be ensured without delay.

Chakma student bodies termed the incident a grave failure of law and order and called for a transparent, time-bound investigation. They also voiced concern that despite five arrests, the prime accused is still at large.