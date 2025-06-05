Tourist death in Meghalaya: Raincoat with suspected blood stains recovered

Shillong, June 5: A raincoat, possibly with blood stains on it, was recovered during the search operation to locate missing Indore tourist Sonam Raghuvanshi at Mawkma village here.

The search operation was conducted by a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team. The team recovered the raincoat down a gorge.

“We have recovered a raincoat. There are certain stains on it, but we cannot confirm if those are blood stains – only forensic tests will determine this. We will try to find out if it belongs to Sonam Raghuvnashi through the footage we have,” East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem said.

The search team then went back to the location, about 4 km away, where the body of Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam’s husband, was recovered. The terrain is challenging with a sharp drop of over 200 feet.

The NDRF personnel rappelled down to the gorge which also has dense vegetation. However, after going down over 200 feet, the NDRF called off the search due to poor visibility and no sight of the landing site.

NDRF team commander Lal Ringson said the terrain is “very challenging” due to heavy fog and unstable ground and the sheer drop with no signs of a landing area below with the thick foliage covering the gorge.

“The terrain is challenging . Our man went down over 200 feet, but there was poor visibility down below and so the search has been called off for today. We will resume the search tomorrow,” Ringson said.

The search operation is being monitored by members of the special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the death of Raja Raghuvanshi whose body was found on Monday.

Along with the body, the search team recovered some belongings of Raja, including his mobile phone, which was damaged. A possible murder weapon was also found. The victim’s gold rings, chain bracelet, and wallet were not found.

On the other hand, the autopsy report of Raja’s death is awaited.

By

Raju Das