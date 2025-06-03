Tourist’s death in Meghalaya: Family alleges local involvement, seeks CBI probe

Shillong, June 3: The suspicious death of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi during his honeymoon in Meghalaya has taken a grim turn, with his family now alleging foul play and demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

His elder brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, has raised serious concerns, alleging the possible involvement of local hotel staff, tourist guides, and two-wheeler rental operators.

“This is not an accident—this is murder. My brother has been killed, and we suspect the involvement of hotel staff, guides, and scooter rental agents. They must be thoroughly interrogated,” Sachin said.

He added that Raja’s body was in a severely decomposed and unrecognisable state when recovered, and identification was confirmed only through a distinctive tattoo on his arm and a waterproof smartwatch which Sachin had lent him for the trip.

“We urge the government to transfer the case to the CBI. We also request that the Army be deployed in the search for my sister-in-law Sonam, who remains missing,” he added, visibly emotional.

The family of the deceased allege that gold ornaments, wallet, power bank and mobile phone are all missing from the body.

“The body was found about 20-25 km from where their abandoned scooter was found. Moreover, Raja was wearing two gold rings, a gold chain and a gold bracelet, all these are missing. His wallet too is missing,” Raghuvanshi said.

Meanwhile, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (city) Herbert Pyniaid Kharkongor. will lead the SIT team probing the case.

He would be assisted by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sohra,) Pynhun Syiem and other top officals including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP-crime,) DSP Operations, Officer-in-Charge Sohra police station and one Sub-Inspector.

Raja (29) was found dead in a deep gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra on June 2, eleven days after he and his wife Sonam went missing.

The couple had arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 and was last seen on May 23, leaving a guesthouse in Nongriat village after visiting the famed Double Decker Root Bridge. Their rented scooter was later found abandoned near a café on the Shillong–Sohra road.

Meghalaya Police have registered a case of murder and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. A magistrate has also been appointed to oversee the investigation’s progress.

As the search for Sonam continues, the Raghuvanshi family remains steadfast in its demand for a high-level inquiry and accountability.

With inputs from PTI