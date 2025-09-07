Tipra Motha plans Delhi protest over ‘Greater Tipraland’ on Sept 9

Agartala, Sept 7: BJP ally Tipra Motha Party will hold a demonstration in New Delhi on September 9 over a host of demands, including recognition for what it calls “Greater Tipraland”.

The demonstration would be held near Jantar Mantar in the national capital, the party's media coordinator Lama Debbarma said, on Sunday.

Among the charter of demands are the implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, the deportation of illegal immigrants from Tripura, and constitutional recognition for ‘Greater Tipraland,’” he said.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, along with state ministers, MLAs and party representatives of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), will join the demonstration.

Party leader David Murasingh, who has undertaken a 2,500-km journey on foot from Agartala to Delhi, will also attend the demonstration.

He undertook the march to draw the attention of the Centre to infiltration in the northeastern state.

The Tipra Motha had signed an agreement with the Centre and the Tripura government for the overall development of the indigenous people in March 2024, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Tipra Motha leaders claim that the promises made in the agreement by the government are yet to be fulfilled, even as more than a year has passed. However, the party remains a part of the BJP-led government in the state.

The party has been threatening to sever ties with the BJP-led Tripura government over the delay in implementing the Tiprasa Accord.

Earlier on August 20, Tipra Motha chief Debbarma had alleged that the accord has been put on hold due to “apprehensions” within the state government about a possible power imbalance.

According to him, “a section of the state government believes that empowering the Tribal District Council could affect the power structure of the state.”

Earlier, rebel-turned-Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma had declared that the party would withdraw support from the BJP-led government.

At the time, Pradyot Debbarman had dismissed the remarks, terming them an outburst of frustration over the non-implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.

PTI