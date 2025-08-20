Tiprasa Accord deadlock sparks Tripura coalition rift, Tipra Motha threatens walkout

Agartala, August 20: The Tipra Motha Party has threatened to sever ties with the BJP-led Tripura government over the delay in implementing the Tiprasa Accord.

Party founder and Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman, on Wednesday, alleged that the accord has been put on hold due to “apprehensions” within the state government about a possible power imbalance.

“I have spoken to the Union Home Minister. He said the central government is keen to implement the accord. Since it is a tripartite agreement involving the Tripura government, Tipra Motha, and the Centre, all parties have a say. While the Centre and Tipra Motha are eager to move forward, the state government has certain reservations,” Debbarman told a regional news broadcaster.

According to him, “a section of the state government believes that empowering the Tribal District Council could affect the power structure of the state.”

“The state fears that a power imbalance may occur if the tribal community is empowered. These fears are unfounded. We are proud Indians and we love our country. We will never do anything that pits one brother against another simply because they speak different languages,” Debbarman added.

Appreciating the approach of the Union Home Minister, he said, “The Home Minister understands this. I am hopeful he will convince those who are in doubt. If he succeeds, well and good; otherwise, it will be difficult for us to remain in the coalition without the accord being implemented in both spirit and form.”

When The Assam Tribune reached out to BJP leaders in Tripura for a response, they declined to comment, saying, “It would be better if the party speaks.”

It may be noted that a BJP Janajati Morcha delegation, led by state president Rajib Bhattacharjee and Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi, seeking Shah’s participation in the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) poll campaign.

The delegation, which included ministers Bikash Debbarma and Santana Chakma, briefed Shah on the state’s socio-political situation.

With the TTAADC elections due next year, the BJP faces stiff competition from its coalition partner Tipra Motha amid strained ties, public disagreements, and sporadic clashes.

The meeting is seen as crucial for the BJP’s strategy to strengthen its base in the tribal council areas.

Although allies in the state government, the BJP is the second-largest party in the TTAADC and now sits in the opposition bench.

The 2026 elections are expected to be a keen contest between the two partners-turned-rivals for control of the tribal council.

Earlier, rebel-turned-Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma had declared that the party would withdraw support from the BJP-led government.

At the time, Pradyot Debbarman had dismissed the remarks, terming them an outburst of frustration over the non-implementation of the Tiprasa Accord.