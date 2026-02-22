Three-day state mourning announced in Manipur for MLA Vungzagin Valte

Imphal, Feb 22: The Manipur government has declared a three-day state mourning from Sunday as a mark of respect to BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, who passed away on Saturday.

During the mourning period, the National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the state, and no official entertainment programmes will be held.

Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh reached New Delhi late on Saturday evening and proceeded to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram to pay his last respects to the departed legislator.

He stood in silence before the mortal remains, offered floral tributes and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family. A prayer service was also held in the presence of MLAs and leaders of the Zomi community based in Delhi.

Valte, 61, a Zomi tribal legislator from Thanlon constituency, had been battling serious injuries sustained in a mob attack in Imphal’s Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023. He was subsequently shifted to Delhi for medical treatment.

After nearly two years of treatment, Valte returned to his home in Churachandpur in April last year, accompanied by his wife. However, his health condition suddenly deteriorated on February 7.

Taking personal charge of the situation, the Chief Minister arranged for an air ambulance to evacuate the BJP MLA.

“Pu Valte, please come back after you have fully recovered. I will wait for your return,” the Chief Minister had said.

Valte was first elected to the Manipur Assembly on a Congress ticket in 2012 from Thanlon. He was re-elected in 2017 on a BJP ticket and served as Minister for General Administration and Transport. He won the seat again in 2022.

Chief Minister of Mizoram Lalduhoma was among those who condoled the MLA’s death.

With inputs from PTI