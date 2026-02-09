State will protect every Kuki-Zo individual in Imphal: Manipur CM

Imphal, Feb 9: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh has said that his government will ensure the security of every person from the Kuki-Zo community visiting state capital Imphal.

Addressing a function on Monday, Singh said his government will not allow anything to happen to people of the Kuki-Zo community in Imphal, where Meiteis are the majority.

"Day before yesterday, MLA Vungzagin Valte from Churachandpur rang me up. He congratulated me and said he would assist in restoring peace. Later, his son called me and asked for medical assistance for Valte," he said.

"Promptly, with the help of the doctors at RIMS-Imphal and the state Health Department, treatment was guided and supervised to Valte, who was in Churachandpur," he added.

Through tele-conferencing, doctors from Imphal remained in constant coordination with the medical team at Churachandpur Medical College Hospital.

Taking personal care of the situation, the Chief Minister also immediately arranged an air ambulance to evacuate the BJP MLA, who represents the Thanlon Assembly Constituency. Valte’s condition, however, remained critical through the night.

Chief Minister Singh received Valte at Imphal Airport at around 4:20 pm. He interacted with his family members and wished him a speedy recovery.

“Pu Valte, please come back after you have fully recovered. I will wait for your return,” the Chief Minister said.

The air ambulance carrying Valte finally took off from Imphal Airport at around 4:30 pm.

The Chief Minister said, "In addition, I also want to inform that the state government will take full responsibility for any Kuki-Zo individual who comes to Imphal for medical treatment or other purposes. The government will not allow anything to happen to them."

Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of the restive state last week after a year of President's Rule.

PTI