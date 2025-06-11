Territorial integrity, popular govt & IDPs among issues discussed with Centre: Biren Singh

Imphal, June 11: Former Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Leisemba Sanajaoba returned to Imphal on Wednesday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to brief the Centre on the prevailing situation in Manipur.

Speaking to the press at Imphal International Airport, Biren Singh underscored the Centre’s firm assurance that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be compromised under any circumstances.

“The Union Home Minister reaffirmed that the Centre will not take any step that hurts the interests of the indigenous communities of the state,” Singh told reporters.

Singh and Sanajaoba also discussed the long-standing demand for the formation of a popular government in Manipur. “The Home Minister said that the Centre is also in favour of forming a government but will first monitor the situation and continue discussions,” Singh said.

He further emphasised that the Union Home Minister is taking the Manipur issue very seriously. Key matters discussed included the condition of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the issue of free movement.

“On the first day of our visit, on June 9, we held a meeting from around 10:30 pm to midnight where we briefed the Centre on the situation of IDPs, the ongoing crisis, and concerns regarding free movement,” Singh added.

Singh also informed that steps are underway to restore lasting peace in the state. “The Home Minister has begun holding one-on-one meetings with leaders of different communities as part of efforts to resolve the crisis,” he said.