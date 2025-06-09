‘Crucial time for state’: Biren Singh, MP head to Delhi as Manipur protests escalate

Imphal, June 9: Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Leisemba Sanajaoba were summoned to Delhi on Monday to brief central leaders on the current situation in the state.

Speaking to the press before leaving, Biren Singh said, “I am going to Delhi along with Rajya Sabha MP Leisemba Sanajaoba to apprise the higher authorities about the state’s situation. We will try to meet whoever is possible to find a solution at the earliest. Our focus must be on the welfare of the indigenous people.”

He also appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and order, urging them to adopt democratic methods of protest.

“I want to appeal to everyone, including mothers and brothers, that this is a crucial time for the state. All should be careful in their actions and words,” he said.

Tensions have flared across Manipur’s valley districts following the June-7 arrest of Arambai Tengol leader A. Kanan. In response, the group declared a ten-day total shutdown, triggering widespread unrest.

At least 21 people have been injured so far, as protesters dug up roads and blocked key routes with debris.

Earlier on Sunday night, unidentified miscreants set fire to the Sub-Divisional Collector (SDC) office at Yairipok Tulihal in Imphal East district, causing significant damage to official records and infrastructure.

The incident occurred around 8 pm, and the blaze was brought under control soon after. Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for the arson.

Meanwhile, women’s groups intensified their agitation, staging night-time torch rallies in Khurai and Singjamei, demanding the immediate formation of a government in the state.

In the border town of Moreh, located in Tengnoupal district, civil society organisations held rallies and enforced shutdowns on Saturday and Sunday.

The protests were sparked by the recent arrest of three Kuki insurgents by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the deadly January 2024 ambush on security forces, which left two police commandos dead and several others injured.

Responding to the unrest, Manipur Police issued a public appeal urging citizens not to support protests linked to individuals accused of “unlawful and criminal activities”. “Police are putting all efforts into maintaining peace and tranquility in the state,” a statement read.