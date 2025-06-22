Sohra killing: Sonam Raghuvanshi & Raj Kushwaha sent to 13-Day judicial custody

Shillong, June 22: The Prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha were sent to 13 days judicial custody by a local court in Meghalaya on Saturday.

The accused were presented before the court of judicial magistrate (first class) DKK Mihsill who sent the accused to judicial custody.

Three other accused in the case - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi- were earlier sent to 14 days judicial custody on June 19.

All the accused individuals were brought to Shillong on a transit remand from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and were first sent to police custody for eight days on June 11.

Sonam and Raj’s police custody were extended to two more days on June 19 while the other three were sent to 14 days judicial custody.

Earlier on June 17 The Meghalaya Police, recreated the crime scene at Weisawdong Falls.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) confirmed multiple blows to the victim’s head and a coordinated disposal of the body by the three accused - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi.

Terming the reconstruction “very successful”, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that the crime scene recreation was aided by detailed videographic documentation.

“We now have a very clear picture of the sequence of events,” he said.

According to Syiem, forensic findings confirmed that Raja sustained two deep head wounds inflicted by a sharp weapon.

Investigators confirmed that Vishal had delivered the first, fatal blow.

“Vishal hit Raja with both hands using a sharp tool, resulting in a severe wound. That was likely the lethal hit,” said the SP.

Anand, another accomplice, struck a third time, but his nervousness may have reduced the impact.

“Even if it did cause damage, the post-mortem could not confirm the third wound due to the degree of decomposition,” Syiem explained.

During the attack, Sonam Raghuvanshi—Raja’s wife and the prime accused—allegedly distanced herself from the crime.





By

Correspondent