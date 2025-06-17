Sohra killing: Three accused landed 3 blows on Raja before dumping body, say police

Guwahati, June 17: The Meghalaya Police’s crime scene reconstruction at Weisawdong Falls on Tuesday shed grim new light on the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) confirmed multiple blows to the victim’s head and a coordinated disposal of the body by the three accused - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi.

Terming the reconstruction “very successful”, East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said that the crime scene recreation was aided by detailed videographic documentation.

“We now have a very clear picture of the sequence of events,” he said.

According to Syiem, forensic findings confirmed that Raja sustained two deep head wounds inflicted by a sharp weapon.

Investigators confirmed that Vishal had delivered the first, fatal blow.

“Vishal hit Raja with both hands using a sharp tool, resulting in a severe wound. That was likely the lethal hit,” said the SP.

Anand, another accomplice, struck a third time, but his nervousness may have reduced the impact.

“Even if it did cause damage, the post-mortem could not confirm the third wound due to the degree of decomposition,” Syiem explained.

During the attack, Sonam Raghuvanshi—Raja’s wife and the prime accused—allegedly distanced herself from the crime.

“As they walked toward the viewpoint, Sonam was in front while Raja was behind. The other three men surrounded him. When Raja was attacked and he screamed, Sonam simply walked away,” the SP said.

Police said the body was thrown into the gorge by Akash, another accused, who later pointed out the exact location to investigators. “The body first landed on a ledge before falling into the gorge,” Syiem noted.

Further revelations indicate that both Sonam’s and Raja’s mobile phones were destroyed following the murder. Authorities are also probing the exit route taken by the accused after committing the crime.

One of the two murder weapons—a machete with a steel handle—is yet to be recovered. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been deployed to retrieve it using hand-held metal detectors.

The police believe these new findings are critical in building a watertight case ahead of the filing of the chargesheet.







