Security stepped up on Imphal–Ukhrul route ahead of Shirui Lily Festival

Imphal, May 19: Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the 80-km stretch between Manipur's capital Imphal and Ukhrul town to ensure a smooth conduct of the five-day Shirui Lily festival from May 20, police said on Monday.

Vehicle checking and patrolling are being conducted along the stretch, a senior officer said.

The security has been beefed up after threats by a few Kuki organisations were given to the Meitei community people who were planning to attend the state-level 5th Shirui Lily festival, he said.

The 5-day programme is held in honour of the state flower Shirui Lily, which is found in the hills of the Tangkhul Naga-majority Ukhrul district.

Several officials from Tourism and other departments have already reached venues in the district, he said.

Adequate security arrangements have also been made between the stretch from Yaingangpokpi to Litan via Mahadev, where there are a few Kuki villages, the police officer said.

Both central and state forces are in place to ensure security in Ukhrul district, he said, adding that additional deployment would be made during the festival period from May 20 to May 24.

Tests have also been conducted to determine the range of wireless communication in the hilly areas to ensure immediate reinforcements in case of any requirement, another official said.

Volunteers from the Tangkhul Naga community have also been assisting security forces to ensure the safety of tourists from Imphal.

The Manipur Police had on Sunday said that threats to the Meitei community people, who are planning to attend the festival, are being taken seriously and inquired into promptly.

The police, in a statement, said that precautionary measures are in place to ensure the security of the movement of people attending the Shirui festival.

Earlier, on May 17 Manipur police has filed an FIR against the president of Kuki Student Organization Delhi for his alleged threats to not allow Meitei to cross buffer zones to attend the upcoming 5th State Level Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district.

“As regards to one Paojakhup Guite, Prez KSO Delhi threats (in a video ) to the Meitei, to not allow to cross the buffer zone to attend the upcoming Shirui Festival in Ulhrul, which is circulated in social media since yesterday, Churachandpur Pur police has registered an FIR and all efforts including raid are being made in nearby districts for his immediate arrest,” a post on ManipurPolice’s official social media handle read.

The police further informed that police of neighbouring states of Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya too have been requested for arresting him as quickly as possible.





With inputs from PTI