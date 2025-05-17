Manipur police seek Kuki student leader's arrest for inciting violence ahead of Shirui Fest

Imphal, May 17: Manipur police has filed an FIR against the president of Kuki Student Organization Delhi for his alleged threats to not allow Meitei to cross buffer zones to attend the upcoming 5th State Level Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district, starting from May 20.

“As regards to one Paojakhup Guite, Prez KSO Delhi threats (in a video ) to the Meitei, to not allow to cross the buffer zone to attend the upcoming Shirui Festival in Ulhrul, which is circulated in social media since yesterday, Churachandpur Pur police has registered an FIR and all efforts including raid are being made in nearby districts for his immediate arrest,” a post on ManipurPolice’s official social media handle read.

The police further informed that police of neighbouring states of Mizoram, Assam, Nagaland and Meghalaya too have been requested for arresting him as quickly as possible.

“All necessary security arrangements shall be made to ensure security of people attending the Shirui festival,” the post further added.

Earlier, Guite in a video widely circulated in social media, could be seen making provocative statements .

"They are going to hold the Shirui Festival to promote Meitei–Tangkhul brotherhood," he said, urging the public that "any Meitei, whether man or woman, who comes to the festival should not be allowed to leave alive."

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement, Indigenous Peoples Forum Manipur president and prominent Naga activist Ashang Kasar questioned the silence of state and central authorities. “During President’s Rule in Manipur, how are such activities being allowed? Where is the Governor? Where is the Chief Secretary? Where is the DGP? Where is our Prime Minister at this time?” he asked.

Guite’s highly provocative remarks came even as the state government stepped up security measures along the Imphal–Ukhrul road in preparation for the festival.

In another parallel development, Kuki chiefs based along the Imphal Ukhrul road have assured Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) of maintaining a peaceful environment during the festival and reaffirmed its earlier decision to not check or frisk passerby within the jurisdiction of the TNL.

The festival, scheduled from May 20 to May 24 to promote local tourism and honour the state flower—the Shirui lily, unfolds along the nearly 80 km route from Imphal to Ukhrul, which passes through several Kuki villages.