Security forces intensify joint ops after militants fire on Army post in Manipur

Imphal, March 26: Continuing massive joint operations in Manipur, security forces on Thursday intensified combing operations in Bishnupur district following an attack by suspected Kuki militants targeting an Indian Army post at Phougakchao Awang Leikai.

The joint operation, involving the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Manipur Police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB), has been launched in the affected areas and adjoining hill regions to track down the attackers and prevent any further escalation.

The incident that triggered the operation occurred late Wednesday night along the Bishnupur–Churachandpur axis, when suspected armed militants opened fire in the Phouljang and Gothol areas.

“On 25 March 2026, at approximately 11:40 PM, suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire in the general area of Phouljang/Gothol, directing their fire towards an Indian Army post,” Manipur Police said in a statement.

“The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, responded swiftly by returning fire towards the source, resulting in an exchange that lasted approximately 30 minutes,” it further added.

A police official said that the forces retaliated promptly, leading to a gunbattle that continued for around half an hour.

Security forces have since intensified vigil in the region, with search operations underway in surrounding areas.

“The situation continues to be closely monitored, and security forces will persist with operations in the surrounding hill areas. Civilians are requested to refrain from spreading rumours and to verify information before sharing,” the police said.

In a separate development, Manipur security forces dismantled six illegally constructed bunkers in the Litan and Mongkat Chepu Upper village areas of Ukhrul district.

“In continuation of the operation by security forces which commenced yesterday, six bunkers illegally constructed were dismantled on Wednesday at Litan and Mongkat Chepu Upper village areas,” a police statement said.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Kuki and Tangkhul Naga villagers near Litan Sareikhong, where a Kuki woman sustained injuries in firing at Mongkot Chepu earlier this week, while two Tangkhul Naga persons were injured in a separate firing at Sharkaphung in neighbouring Kamjong district.

Both sides have since traded allegations over the attacks, further escalating tensions in the region.

Officials said the bunkers, which were used in recent gunfights between armed groups in the violence-affected Litan area, have largely been rendered ineffective following the operation.

Security forces remain on high alert, with troops strategically deployed to prevent any escalation of violence in the region.

Security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas to stabilise the situation and prevent further flare-ups, officials added.

With inputs from agencies