Fresh firing in Manipur’s Ukhrul–Kamjong foothills injures two, claims fly

Imphal, March 24: Tensions persisted along the Ukhrul–Kamjong foothill belt on Tuesday as fresh incidents of firing, reported from at least three locations, left two more persons injured a day after a woman was wounded in alleged firing in Mongkot Chepu village.

The injured have been identified as Reichan Lungleng (22) and Ringyui Ramror (34), both residents of Sharkaphung village in Kamjong district.

The village is located along National Highway-202 on the Imphal–Ukhrul road, between Shangkai and Mongkot Chepu.

There has been no official confirmation from security agencies regarding the reported incidents.

According to a statement issued by the Central Working Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Foothills Organisation (CWC, TNFO), armed elements allegedly opened fire from multiple points, including along the Chassad–Kamjong axis and in areas such as Shangkai and Mongkot Chepu.

The organisation claimed that Tangkhul Naga villages, including Kamjong, Sharkaphung and Thoyee, were targeted.

It further alleged the involvement of Kuki militants operating under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement.

"Such acts are highly condemnable and pose a serious threat to peace, stability, and communal harmony in the region. Continued provocation by armed militants, particularly in the presence of Central Forces, raises grave concerns regarding the effectiveness and role of security mechanisms in place," read the statement.

It also flagged the reported use of sophisticated weapons.

The organisation demanded immediate intervention by the state government, including the deployment of adequate security personnel in vulnerable villages such as Thoyee and Sharkaphung to ensure civilian safety and restore normalcy.

It added that earlier demands, including the upgradation of Litan Police Station and additional deployment in key locations, remain largely unaddressed, leaving sensitive areas exposed.

The developments underscore the fragile situation along the NH-202 corridor, where recurring incidents of firing and competing claims continue to complicate efforts to stabilise the region.

On Monday, the Kuki CSO Working Committee, Ukhrul, had strongly condemned the incident at Mongkot Chepu, alleging it was a targeted attack on civilians.

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn the cowardly and unprovoked armed attack carried out on innocent villagers of Mongkot Chepu,” the committee said, adding that victims, including women engaged in routine farming, came under “indiscriminate and targeted gunfire”.