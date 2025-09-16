Search on for 70-yr-old swept away in Iril River as floods worsen across Manipur

Imphal, Sept 16: Search operations are underway for a man, believed to be about 70 years old, who reportedly fell into the overflowing Iril River, on Monday afternoon.

Identified as Md Najir Ali of Kshetri Awang Leikai, he went missing after being swept away by the flood waters from breached river embankment around 3.30 pm.

The incident occurred amid worsening floods in Manipur, where incessant rains have battered several districts. Another body was recovered from Mayang Imphal on Sunday.

Amid the worsening conditions, the state government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and universities.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Director of University and Higher Education said all colleges in the valley districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal — would remain shut on September 16 in view of the floods.

Heavy overnight downpours have caused breaches and overflows in multiple rivers. In Thoubal district, the Thoubal and Nongdambi rivers overflowed at Haokha, Leishangthem, Khekman, Keibung and Kairembikhong, inundating large areas of agricultural land.

More than a thousand families have also been hit in Santi Khongbal, Seijang, Sabungkhok Khunou, Nongada, Tellou-Chana and Yourabung after a tributary of the Iril River burst its banks following continuous rain since Saturday.

To add to the crisis, a landslide washed away the inter-village road between Senapati and Thonglang on Monday afternoon, cutting off local connectivity.

Rescue efforts have been stepped up across flood-hit regions. The Manipur Fire Services team evacuated more than 100 stranded residents from Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East on Monday night and shifted them to temporary relief centres.

Officials said the situation remains grim, with continuous rainfall prompting emergency teams to remain on high alert.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious, while relief and evacuation measures are being closely coordinated to minimise further damage.