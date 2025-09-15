Manipur floods: Iril, Wangjing rivers overflow, 1,000+ families displaced in Imphal

Imphal, Sept 15: Two major rivers breached embankments in different parts of Manipur's Imphal valley on Sunday night, flooding large tracts of agricultural land and residential areas, officials said on Monday.

The Iril River overflowed at Kshetrigao, inundating farmland, residential areas and roads in Imphal East district.

The Wangjing River was also flowing above the danger level, submerging Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing areas in Thoubal district, officials added.

According to the Water Resources Department, water levels of major rivers including Imphal, Iril, Nambul, Nambol and Thoubal were flowing above warning level at 6 pm on Sunday.

Kangpokpi, where the Imphal river originates, recorded 44 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Saikul, part of the Iril river catchment, received 27 mm.

Torrential rain over the past 24 hours triggered flash floods and water-logging across Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts, affecting more than 1,000 families.





An inundated lane in Imphal. (AT Photo)

Several houses, government buildings and agricultural fields in Santi Khongbal, Seijang, Sabungkhok Khunou, Nongada, and areas near Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district were submerged by overflowing Iril river tributaries.

Low-lying parts of Kakwa and Sagolband in Imphal West, and the Wangjing area in Thoubal, were also inundated following continuous rain since Saturday. Flood-hit families have been evacuated to safer areas.

There were reports of mudslides at TM Kasom in Ukhrul district and landslides at Awangkhul in Noney and Yangkhullen in Senapati district.

A relief camp for internally displaced persons at the district sports complex in Wangjing, Thoubal, was also inundated.

Traffic along the busy Imphal-Ukhrul highway was severely disrupted since early morning. Although no casualties were reported, floodwaters also submerged road stretches from Singjamei Okram Leikai to Kakwa and parts of Sagolband.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Fire Services rescue team evacuated more than 100 stranded residents at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East and shifted them to temporary relief centres.

The residential compound of Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra at Wangkhem in Thoubal district was also flooded, official said.

The state is still recovering from the devastating floods in June this year, which affected 1,65,943 people, damaged 35,429 houses and 76 infrastructures across 708 localities, and claimed four lives, official reports said.

With inputs from PTI