‘Sanjay Verma’ is Raj Singh Kushwaha, confirms Meghalaya police

Shillong, June 19: Meghalaya Police on Thursday confirmed that “Sanjay Verma” is none other than Raj Singh Kushwaha, who used a fake identity to remain in touch with Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Raj and Sonam are the two masterminds in the Raja Raghuvanshi, murder case and are the prime accused together with three other accused persons.

“It has been confirmed that Sanjay Verma is none other than Raj Singh Kushwaha. Raj has used this fictitious name,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem informed.

The police said, that Sonam was in constant touch with her “paramour” Raj and both spoke to each other for hours prior to Sonam's marriage with Raja on May 11.

Call Detail Records (CDRs) from Sonam’s mobile number 97701-17734 showed that she was in frequent contact with Raj who used the fake identity as Sanjay Verma on his mobile number 78793-76225.

Most of the calls made were between March and April 2025. Sonam spoke to Sanjay Verma 234 times in 21 days during this period. A Special Investigation Team from Meghalaya is currently in Madhya Pradesh and are investigating the case.

Furthermore, Sonam’s brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, to be brought to Shillong for questioning. On Tuesday, the SIT members also interrogated Raja’s family members and recorded their statements.

As Sonam had surrendered at Ghazipur in that state, the unit will grill different individuals there.