Sohra killing: Prime accused Sonam’s 200 calls to 'mystery man' deepen SIT probe

Shillong, June 19: In a new twist to the sensational Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Meghalaya Police has found that prime accused Sonam Raghuvanshi was in constant touch with a person called Sanjay Verma.

According to sources, this “unknown” person spoke to Sonam, widow of the murdered Indore-based businessman, over phone for hours prior to her marriage. The conversation between the two, that took place between March and April, lasted for hours. During this period, Sonam spoke to this person over 200 times, the sources added.

However, the mobile number of this unknown person is now found switched off with nothing known about his whereabouts.

When asked about Verma, Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang said that all angles are currently being probed. The SIT is trying to piece together new evidence emerging every day. “We have located all the four phones of the accused persons as well as the victim,” the DGP said.

One of the phones which was destroyed by the murder accused, was found near the body of Raja Raghuvanshi on June 2. Two other mobile phones belong to Sonam and the fourth to another accused, Nongrang added.

All these phones, except one, were destroyed and discarded at different locations between Shillong and Sohra. However, the police have now managed to get the call details of some of the phones.

Meanwhile, the DGP said that Sonam and Raj Kushwaha, the other alleged conspirator, are giving “contradictory” statements to the investigators.

“The statements of the three other accused – Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi – are less contradictory,” Nongrang added.

Meanwhile, some SIT members went to Indore on Monday, where it interrogated Sonam’s family members for nearly two hours and recorded their statements.

Sources said that Sonam’s brother, Govind Raghuvanshi, would be brought to Shillong for questioning. On Tuesday, the SIT members also interrogated Raja’s family members and recorded their statements.

Another SIT unit will leave for Uttar Pradesh, where one of the accused lives. As Sonam had surrendered at Ghazipur in that State, the unit will grill different individuals there.