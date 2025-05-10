RIMS Dean, Sub-Dean resign amid student protests; classes to resume from Monday

Imphal, May 10: Students at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal, continue their protest, prompting Dean Prof. Meera Devi and Sub-Dean Dr Laishram Trinity to tender their resignations amid mounting pressure and unrest.

Amid the escalating unrest, a delegation of students met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday and submitted a memorandum detailing their grievances. The governor gave them a patient hearing and acknowledged the concerns raised.

He further stated that all matters would be thoroughly reviewed in consultation with the relevant authorities. Urging students to maintain peace and harmony on campus, the governor appealed to them to remain focused on their academic goals.

He assured that appropriate measures would be taken in due course, in accordance with established procedures.

Speaking to The Assam Tribune, the protesting students said that after their meeting with the governor, they have decided to resume classes from Monday. However, they will continue their protest symbolically by wearing black ribbons. The students also announced their suspension of their sit-in demonstration on campus until their next scheduled meeting with the governor.

The protest began on May 7 after the administration penalised students for not seeking procedural leave before leaving their hostels. They were directed to vacate their rooms and pay fines, which sparked widespread agitation.

Students claim they had offered apologies and expressed willingness to rectify their mistake, but their administration allegedly refused to accept their explanation.

Several students also accused senior officials of using derogatory language and making deeply inappropriate remarks.