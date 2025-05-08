Protest at Manipur’s RIMS enters Day 2 amid harassment allegations against director, staff

Imphal, May 8: The protest by students of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) entered its second day on Thursday, with hundreds continuing their sit-in demonstration and raising slogans against the Director, Dean, and Sub-Dean of the institution.

Chants of “Shame on you!” echoed across the campus as the students demanded the resignation and a formal apology from the senior authorities, accusing them of harassment and unfair disciplinary action.

The unrest stems from suspension notices issued to 218 students who had attended a picnic following their annual college fest.

According to protesting students, the administration penalised them for failing to obtain procedural leave from their hostels, directing them to vacate their rooms and pay fines.

“When we went for the picnic, they issued suspension letters saying we hadn’t taken permission. They fined us Rs 1,000 each, even though the rulebook mentions Rs 400,” a student told The Assam Tribune.

Students further alleged that the administration refused to accept their apology, despite their willingness to make amends.













Students in RIMS Imphal carry out protests against higher authorities for alleged harassment (AT Photo)

More disturbingly, several students have accused senior officials of using derogatory language and making deeply inappropriate remarks.

“We were told by the Director that if we want to commit suicide, he would hang us himself. That was horrifying to hear,” said one of the students, visibly shaken.

Female students have also come forward with allegations of sexist and threatening remarks.

“They said things like, ‘Do you want to dance in front of us? We will strip you naked.’ Is this how women are treated in a medical institution?” one student asked, requesting anonymity.

At the time of filing this report, the institute’s authorities had not released an official statement. Sources, however, indicated that discussions were underway to negotiate with the student body and defuse tensions.