Resident doctors in Manipur’s JNIMS protest Rs 3 L fee hike, emergency services hit

Imphal, May 26: Resident doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Manipur launched a protest on Monday, announcing a complete boycott of emergency services from 9 am.

The move comes amid an ongoing standoff with authorities over a sharp hike in postgraduate course fees. The Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) of JNIMS expressed dismay at the administration’s failure to revert the fee hike introduced in 2022.

“Earlier, the fee was Rs 1 lakh for three years for the 2022 batch. Suddenly, it was increased to Rs 3 lakh. This is a huge burden for us. We’ve been trying to reach out to the authorities, but there’s been no response,” said Dr Shubham Kumar Pandey, a representative of the RDA.

The association, which comprises nearly 70% of the hospital’s medical staff, had earlier suspended routine services on May 21, further impacting hospital operations.

While emergency services at the hospital remain functional through alternative staffing, the RDA’s decision to withdraw from critical care duties underscores the gravity of the situation.

“The emergency service is not completely shut down. Other hospital staff are managing it. But the resident doctors have boycotted all duties to press for a fair resolution,” Pandey clarified.

The doctors have maintained that they are willing to resume services immediately if the government agrees to roll back the fee structure.

“We want the old structure reinstated — Rs 1 lakh for three years. If our demands are met and we receive written assurance, we will call off the protest and return to work,” said Pandey, adding that the agitation will continue until their demands are formally addressed.