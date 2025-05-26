Manipur Governor takes Army chopper to Raj Bhavan as protests escalate in valley

Imphal, May 26: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla arrived in Imphal on Monday afternoon via an Army chopper, bypassing road travel amid heightened public protests in the state capital.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered along a 6-km stretch of Tiddim Road, forming a human chain in anticipation of the Governor’s arrival.

However, due to the tense situation, Governor Bhalla opted to travel from the airport to Kangla Fort—just 300 metres from the Raj Bhavan—by helicopter.

“Due to the prevailing situation in Imphal, Governor Bhalla took an Army chopper from the airport to Kangla Fort,” an official confirmed.

The Governor had been away from the state since May 21 for official duties in New Delhi. His decision to avoid road travel angered many protesters, who said they had planned only a peaceful demonstration.

“The Governor not being able to travel by road and meet the people clearly shows he has made a mistake. We will not stop our protests now. His actions have exacerbated the situation. We never intended violence—our plan was to raise slogans as part of our democratic rights,” said RK Tharaksana, Convenor of the Women’s Wing of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

Earlier in the day, security forces thwarted attempts by students and women to organise a rally in Imphal West district.

The protest was triggered by the recent Guwalthabi incident, in which the word “Manipur” was removed from a state-run MSRTC bus transporting journalists to the Shirui Festival through Kuki-dominated regions.

“A group of protesters had assembled in the Kwakeithel area on Tiddim Road and planned to march towards the Raj Bhavan, covering a distance of three kilometres, but they were stopped,” a senior official said.

Despite the restrictions, demonstrators managed to form a 6-km human chain from Imphal Airport to Keisampat, roughly 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan.

Protesters carried placards reading “Manipur’s identity is non-negotiable” and “The Governor must apologise to the people of Manipur.”

A heavy deployment of central forces, including Assam Rifles and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel, was in place along the route to prevent any escalation.

Similar human chain demonstrations were reported in Bishnupur district, specifically in the Ningthoukhong and Moirang areas.

Meanwhile, a seven-member COCOMI delegation, led by Convenor Khuraijam Athouba, left for New Delhi on Monday. The team is scheduled to meet senior Ministry of Home Affairs officials on Tuesday to discuss the situation,