Manipur civil body to meet MHA on May 27 over journalists' bus incident

Imphal, May 25: Amid a fresh wave of protests following the controversial Guwalthabi incident, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) is set to hold a high-stakes meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on May 27.

Originally intended to focus on long-standing political and security concerns related to the Manipur crisis, the meeting’s agenda has expanded to include the fallout from the recent incident involving the alleged removal of the word “Manipur” from a state-run MSRTC bus ferrying journalists to the Shirui Festival through Kuki-dominated areas.

COCOMI president Khuraijam Athouba confirmed that a seven-member delegation led by the committee's convenor will travel to the capital, seeking concrete action from the Centre.

“Tomorrow, a seven-member delegation will head to New Delhi. While the original plan was to raise the prolonged Manipur crisis, the sudden outburst over the Guwalthabi incident has forced us to broaden our agenda,” said Athouba.

He added that the group will demand an official apology from the Governor and the resignation of top administrative officials.

“We will urge the ministry to take acceptable steps. Our goal is to initiate a process that genuinely reflects the demands of the people,” he said.

The Guwalthabi controversy has ignited mass outrage across the valley regions. Journalists travelling through the area were reportedly asked to conceal the name “Manipur” on their vehicle — a move widely perceived as an affront to the state's identity.

Earlier in the day, tensions reached a boiling point in Imphal as demonstrators responding to COCOMI’s call for statewide agitation clashed with security forces near Raj Bhawan.

Protesters, who had gathered at Khwairamband, attempted to march toward the Governor’s residence demanding an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The rally was halted roughly 500 metres from its starting point, leading to scuffles between protesters and police.

At least seven individuals, including several women, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIIMS) hospital.

Security personnel deployed near Kangla Gate — just 150 metres from Raj Bhavan — resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.

“People from across the state came out in large numbers today, but there has been no response from the Governor or other officials,” Athouba said, adding that Sunday’s violence would further erode public trust in the administration.















